ND on Economy’s Condition: “Tsipras is Essentially Surrendering the Country”

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) on Thursday commented on the situation in the Greek economy by citing an extract from ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair in September.

“(Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras is essentially surrendering a country that has no access to the markets, with the lending cost of the Greek state exceeding 4 percent. I want to be totally clear. We will never again allow our country come to a point of begging for another bailout programme. I will do whatever possible to reduce Greece’s lending cost and to be able to borrow at last like all normal countries. Greece will not become Argentina and it will certainly not become Venezuela. The recovery of trust under a bold programme of reforms is the key for investors to trust us again. We will contrast efficiency, determination and seriousness to the current government’s obsessions, populism and inefficiency. Confidence is the key word”.