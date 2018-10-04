Corpus of Jewish Inscriptions Found in Greece Published by Museum

ATHENS – The corpus of all Jewish inscriptions found in mainland Greece and the islands was recently published by the Jewish Museum of Greece (JMG) in Athens.

The “Corpus Inscriptionum Judaicarum Graeciae” contains inscriptions found at antiquities ephorates in Greece and museums dating from the 4th century BC/BCE to the 15th century AD/CE.

As Jeanette Battinou, archaeologist and director of JMG says in the foreword, the effort began in 1999, when the museum moved to its current facilities on Nikis Street in central Athens.

The purpose of the collection was to decipher regional and unpublicized findings, and contribute to historical research.

Battinou contacted the Ministry of Culture, antiquities departments and museums in August 2000 and the project progressed slowly up to 2006. Next year, efforts picked up again when archaeologist Anastasia Loudarou joined the project team.

The edition is meant for both the wider public and archaeologists and includes about 150 inscriptions related to Jewish culture and/or in Hebrew, classified by location. Each item is photographed and described.

A team of Greek and foreign specialists collaborated on the edition, which was funded by Aliki and Nora Benroubi, and JMG board member Samouil (Makis) Matsas.