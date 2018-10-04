President Pavlopoulos Receives MIT Professor Daskalakis

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos received earlier on Thursday outstanding MIT math professor Konstantinos Daskalakis, who was recently honored with the Nevanlinna Prize at the International Congress of Mathematicians.

Pavlopoulos congratulated the distinguished Greek scientist, stressing that all Greeks are proud of his prestige and scientific ethos and expresed the hope that young Greeks will not have to leave abroad for studies.

However, he noted that in order to do this, our society and our state must inevitably adopt the notion of excellence, which would “give every person, regardless of their origin and financial capabilities, the ability to develop their personality.”



On his part, Daskalakis thanked the President for his warm words and reassured him that “we are also working on the cooperation between man and machine in the future as well as on the cooperation of the Greeks abroad and the Greeks living in Greece.”

He also stressed that there is a lot of talent in Greece and we have to take advantage of it, while stressing that excellence is something we have to promote and strengthen.