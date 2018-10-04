NYC Greek Film Festival Tribute to Dan Georgakas on October 20

NEW YORK – The New York Greek Film Festival Tribute to Dan Georgakas will be held on Saturday, October 20, 3:45 PM at the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) Florence Gould Hall, 55 East 59th Street in Manhattan. Journalist Vicki James Yiannias, Prof. Peter Bratsis, and film producer Frosso Tsouka will discuss Georgakas’ contribution to the presentation of Greek Language films in America. A film screening of A Girl in Black (1956) and a Q&A with Georgakas will follow the discussion.

Author, educator, historian, and film scholar, Dan Georgakas is one of the founders of the New York City Greek Film Festival. Since the 1980s, he has played a key role in the promotion and exhibition of Greek film in America. He has written extensively about Greek films in newspapers, magazines, film anthologies, film guides, and academic journals. As an editor of the acclaimed Cineaste film quarterly, he established a relationship between Cineaste and the Thessaloniki International Film Festival. He is

Director of the Greek American Studies Project at the Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies at Queens College and has taught film courses at Columbia, NYU, Queens College, UMass Amherst, and the University of Oklahoma.

Following the discussion, Georgakas will give a short introduction to one of his favorite Greek films: A Girl in Black (1956) directed by Michael Cacoyannis

A nominee for the Palme d’Or Award at the Cannes Film Festival, 1956, and winner of Best Foreign Language film at the Golden Globe Awards, 1957, A Girl in Black examines sexual attitudes in Greece, a theme Michael Cacoyannis carries forward from his 1955 film Stella. This time the focus is a small island rather than Athens and a provincial community rather than a taverna subculture. Entry to the traditional society is provided by two middle-class Athenians, Antonis (Notis Peryalis) and Pavlos (Dimitris Horn), who arrive on the island for a brief vacation. Rather than staying at the town’s small hotel, the two men rent rooms in a private home, a common summertime practice in the islands. Pavlos will fall in love with Marina (Elli Lambetti), the oldest sister in the family.

At the end of the screening, Georgakas will lead a Q&A.

More information is available online: nycgreekfilmfestival.com.