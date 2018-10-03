Kalymnos Climbing Festival Starts on Oct. 5

KALYMNOS, Greece – A large number of climbers from all over the world will participate in the Climbing Festival of Kalymnos that will take place on the Aegean island on 5, 6 and 7 October.

This year’s progamme includes, apart from endless climbing, presentations, climbing lessons, deep water soloing, competitions, parties and live rock music.

The Island of Kalymnos during the last 15 years has established itself as one of the world’s top sport – climbing holiday destinations.

The Kalymnian landscape is rocky, with rock faces of unique quality for sport climbing, easy accessible within a few minutes walking time from most of the islands settlements and motorways, offering breathtaking views with the endless blue of the Aegean Sea.

Today the island has almost 2500 well equipped sport climbing routes for all climbing levels from easy routes for beginners to extremely hard ones for the experts. The island features a series of easy slabs, technical wall climbs, wild overhanging and climbs between stalactites. The majority of the routes are single pitch but several multipitch routes are available as well.