Artists, organisers and participants from the documenta 14 art exhibition in Athens and Kassel, Germany, have called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Athens mayor Giorgos Kaminis to shed light on the attacks on Zak Kostopoulos which lead to his death.

In a letter, the artists said that it is important that we understand and expose the broader fascist mentality that motivates these attacks and makes socially acceptable this sort of punishment.