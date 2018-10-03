Remembering Major Leaguer Charles “Greek” George

He wasn’t much of a player – if you can say that about someone good enough to make the Major Leagues, but the less-than-luminous career of catcher Charles “Greek” George was recently nevertheless recalled by the baseball site SB Nation.

He played 118 games over 20 years, beginning on June 30, 1935 and never much stood out despite his 6-2, 200-pound frame and having been a star athlete and football.

It was August 22, 1936, when he knocked in his first run. Later that season, he caught nine innings of Bob Feller and set a single-game American League put-out record with 17 but Feller and George allowed nine stolen bases.

His seven games with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1938 were the only time he was able to maintain a BA over .199 (It was .200). But he played in The Bigs.