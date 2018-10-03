New Psomi Bringing More Greek Food to Tampa

TAMPA, FLA – It’s a transition but in a spot that housed a radiator business, a Greek-American bakery and eatery aptly known as Psomi – bread – is being put together and whetting appetites of photos of Greek food fare.

The restaurant will offer artisan loaves and desserts made with ingredients both premium and local, among other fresh fare, the site Creative Loafing wrote. It’s being billed as modern and upscale and is using Instagram to show photos of dishes that will be offered, including lamb, pork and beef meatballs topped with French feta, heirloom za’atar panzanella, pork souvlaki, and chicken stuffed with olive tapenade.