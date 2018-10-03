On Samos, Mitsotakis Says Refugee Centers Unfit, Blasts SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited a refugee and migrant center on the island of Samos off Turkey’s coast and again repeated his frequent criticism that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government has failed to provide fit conditions for them.

He was briefed by officials on the island, who – as have those on other islands hosting more than 15,000 refugees and migrants that Turkey let human traffickers sent during a suspended swap deal with the European Union – have been seeking more help from the state.

He said the so-called hotspot, where asylum applications are being processed, has 3800 people in a detention center with a capacity of 700 and that it was “infuriating” they are being crammed into a tight space with not enough facilities.

Greece is getting 1.6 million euros ($1.85 billion) from the European Union but Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner has denied the monies were diverted to business executives he knows.

He had three journalists jailed overnight for a report that there was corruption in the handling of the funds, with New Democracy suggesting there was more to the story. Needing the seven votes of Kammenos’ tiny party to have a three-vote majority in Parliament, Tsipras lets the defense minister do what he wants.

Mitsotakis said the Tsipras government’s handling is plagued by ideological obsessions, ineptitude, a lack of transparency and cynicism, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said. “Obsessions, because some believe that Greece’s borders, which are also Europe’s borders, should not be guarded,” he stressed.