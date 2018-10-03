Russia Hints Veto of Greece-FYROM Name Deal at UN Council

A potential obstacle to a deal engineered with Greece to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) change its name and get into NATO and open the door to the European Union has been raised by Russia, which wants to keep the country out of the defense alliance.

If the agreement is finally ratified by the two countries, Russia suggested it may veto the deal at the United Nations Security Council, which would spite Western powers including the United States, United Kingdom and others who back the deal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said a paltry turnout of 36.9 percent in a Sept. 30 referendum where 91.4 percent voted approval made the vote invalid – echoing Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

His party is the junior partner in the coalition headed by anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who pushed through the deal to change FYROM’s name to North Macedonia and remove a Greek veto on its neighbor getting into NATO and the EU to end a 27-year dispute.

That began in 1991 when a New Democracy government allowed the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to use the name of Macedonia, an ancient abutting Greek province, in what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement.

When successive FYROM governments began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, the veto was put in place. It will stay unless FYROM also changes its Constitution to remove claims on Greek territories.

Zaev needs another 11 votes in Parliament to change the Constitution, with rival parties and critics drawing strength from the low turnout. If approved, it would go to the Greek Parliament, likely early in 2019, where Kammenos has alternately said he would have his seven lawmakers vote against it and take his party out of the coalition – but that he wouldn’t stand in the way.

Greece’s major rival New Democracy – party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ father, the late former Premier Konstantinos Mitsotakis was in power when the name Macedonia was first given away – said it would fight to stop the deal.

Kathimerini reported the details of the negotiations for the deal showed Tsipras was willing to accept the name Macedonia of Ilinden, marking a 1903 nationalist uprising against the Ottoman Empire, drawing further ire from the Conservatives who said he was conceding too much, especially since the deal also allows residents of what would be North Macedonia to call themselves Macedonians and have a Macedonian identity and culture.

In a statement, New Democracy said Tsipras and his Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, were “amateur” and “opportunistic,” and gave away too much too willingly in the face of vehement opposition. With 62 percent of Greeks opposed, Tsipras has barred a referendum.

Tsipras backed away from the Ilinden name, said New Democracy, only when it became clear to the government that the name was “the epitome of irredentism by the neighboring country.”

ND also referred to “clear and absolute complicity” by Kammenos despite his public objections. “He gave them the pen to sign the Prespes agreement, pretending to disagree while he continues to support the government absolutely,” New Democracy said, referring to the lake which borders both countries where the deal was signed.