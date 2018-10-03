Germany Mulls Lifting Objection to Halting Greek Pension Cuts

In what would be a big boost to Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, Germany – the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($377.08 billion) in three international bailouts, is said to be considering not objecting if he halts more pension cuts due Jan. 1, 2019.

With his popularity having plummeted for reneging on anti-austerity promises, and elections required to be held by October next year, Tsipras is eager to halt the additional slashes in pension benefits which came out of more harsh measures to which he agreed as part of a third rescue package in the summer of 2015 for 86 billion euros ($99.48 billion) he said he never seek nor accept but did both.

Tsipras has argued his government can hit fiscal targets without resorting to cutting pensions again without explaining why he agreed to implement them in the first place. He said he’s bringing a recovery with the Aug. 20 end of the bailouts but simultaneously said Greece will have difficulty paying its debt.

A primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which doesn’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures, can be attained after he said it couldn’t.

German officials reportedly said that “the figures that will be presented must be sacred and unchangeable like the commandments received by Moses,” with envoys from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) who put up the third bailout saying Greece’s economy will need monitoring for years to make sure the targets are hit and that Tsipras doesn’t renege on them the way he did to voters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a hardliner who insisted on big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and the sale of Greek state assets to make sure German bankers would be repaid, wants ironclad guarantees the pension cuts won’t undercut the bailouts goals.

That could hurt Greece’s return to markets, which has been avoided for now by using a 22-billion euro ($25.45 billion) cash buffer from the third bailout after two earlier test bond sales of 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) each sold at interest rates more than three times higher the bailouts.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told Greek TV that, “We have a plan to go back to the markets,” without revealing what it was and that he was “very optimistic” that the pension cuts will not go ahead.

There’s a roadblock though as the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) which took part in the first two rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($277.61 billion) but was replaced in the third by the ESM, has insisted the pension cuts must go ahead. If he proceeds unilaterally, Tsipras would jeopardize a debt relief deal reached this year giving Greece until 2060 to repay the loans.

His government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, submitted a draft budget showing two scenarios for 2019, with and without the pension cuts.

If the slashes are stopped, it could put a big dent in the hopes of the New Democracy Conservatives, the party SYRIZA unseated, of regaining power with polls showing they so far have a big lead with voters.