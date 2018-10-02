Government’s Handling of Migration “A Resounding Failure,” ND’s Mitsotakis Says

SAMOS, Greece – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis deplored conditions at the hotspot for refugees and migrants on Samos as “pitiful,” following a tour of the facility on the northern Aegean island on Tuesday morning.

After a briefing on conditions in the hotspot by the authorities, he sternly attacked the government over its overall management of the problem and its “total and resounding” failure to address the refugee crisis.

According to Mitsotakis the hospot was designed with a capacity to fit 700 people and is currently hosting over 3,800.

He accused the goverment of being simultaneously afflicted with ideological obsessions, inefficiency, lack of transparency and cynicism in its handling of the problem: “Obsession because some believe that the Greek borders, which are also Europe’s borders, should not be guarded. Inefficiency in management, given the condition I saw here. Lack of transparency because it is impossible that such conditions should exist when Greece has been given so many funds. We await with great interest the findings of the investigation taking place here into whether there has actually been mismanagement of European funds. Cynism because all those claiming to be humanists should come and see the real conditions here,” stated Mitsotakis.

He said that asylum procedures should change so that the process reaches a conclusion more quickly and there is quicker decongestion of the Aegean islands and there is distinction between migrants and refugees.