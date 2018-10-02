AHI Noon Forum: The Smyrna Catastrophe of 1922: Memory & History on Oct. 10

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute hosts the Noon Forum: “The Smyrna Catastrophe of 1922: Memory & History” presented by Professor Alexander Kitroeff- Associate Professor of History, Haverford College, on October 10, noon-1 PM, at Hellenic House, 1220 16th St NW in Washington, DC.

Prof. Kitroeff was born in Athens and received his doctorate from Oxford University. He is currently Associate Professor at History Department at Haverford College. He researches and publishes on the history of identity in Modern Greece and its diaspora in a broad range of fields, from politics to sports. His new book The Greeks and the Making of Modern Egypt: from Muhamad Ali to Nasser is being published by the American University of Cairo Press and will appear on November 5. He is also completing a book-length study of the history of the Greek Orthodox Church in America in the twentieth century. He has collaborated as historical consultant with director Maria Iliou on four documentaries films, including two on the Asia Minor Catastrophe: “Smyrna 1922 – the Destruction of a Cosmopolitan City” and “From Both Sides of the Aegean: Expulsion & Exchange of Populations Turkey-Greece 1922-1924.”

Kitroeff and Iliou are currently working on a new project, a 5-part documentary film on the history of Modern Athens.

The Noon Forum will undoubtedly offer insights into one of the most significant events in the history of the 20th century and should not be missed.

