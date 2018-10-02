UK Foreign Secretary Says Cyprus Will Be Reunited Someday

Despite more than four decades of diplomatic failures to bring together Cyprus after an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the issue can be solved and that a Federal solution – the two sides forming a unity but with separate states – is better than the way it is now.

The UK is the island’s former Colonial ruler, still has a military base there, and, along with Turkey and Greece is a guarantor of security although there’s also a United Nations peacekeeping force keeping Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots on either side of the dividing Green Line in the capital of Nicosia.

Talking to a Conservative Friends of Cyprus fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham in England, he said the UK has “a very big responsibility as a country with amazing historic links with Cyprus to do everything we can to facilitate a solution to this long-standing issue, which ultimately is not insoluble,” Kathimerini Cyprus reported.

He added that “we have to go with optimism and determination and say that the status quo is not acceptable” and that there is a political solution. “There is a federal structure that will be a better solution for all people living in Cyprus,” he added.

Hunt referred to a “very good meeting” with his Cypriot counterpart in Vienna in August and to meetings with the Greek and Turkish Foreign Ministers at the UN General Assembly. He commented that “there is a lot of common ground to go forward,” but offered no specifics.

The last round of talks between the two sides collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said they would never remove an army on the occupied northern third and wanted the right to militarily intervene – invade – again when they wanted.

That led Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to walk away from the negotiating table although he said he’s willing to return if the Turkish sides drop military demands and use United Nations guidelines, which Erdogan and Akinci rejected, with Hunt not explaining why he’s optimistic in the face of that.

“We need to find ground to navigate through, and we can find it,” he noted. “Let’s hope we will have these receptions in the future with something to celebrate. We very nearly got there with Crans Montana, but we were not far off. There is still more work to do and we are absolutely determined to do it,” added Hunt, using the careful diplomatic language that says nothing of subtance and is intended not to cause offense to either side.

Theresa Villiers, MP and President of the Conservative Friends of Cyprus, said she hoped the talks would resume, noting Anastasiades’ willingness and adding that, “It’s high time time the Turkish side reciprocates,” the kind of language that irks Erdogan.

She said security guarantees are anachronistic and should be done away with although the Turkish-Cypriots said they want to keep an army. “They belong to the Colonial past, not to a modern democracy under rule of law,” she said of security guarantors.

Cyprus’s High Commissioner to the UK Euripides Evriviades thanked the Conservative MPs for their “all-weather” support.

“We have to get it right based on democracy and the rule of law. We ask for nothing more or less than what is given to other law abiding people, and all other countries in the EU. Cyprus must not continue to be an anomaly,” he said.

The Chairman of the Conservative Friends of Cyprus Jason Charalambous also spoke of the 2,000-year long relations between Cyprus and the UK, stressing that “many Cypriots play active roles in public life in the UK.”

But as Cyprus marked the 58th anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom on Oct. 1, Erdogan showed he wasn’t in a conciliatory mood, making new threats against Cyprus as well.

“I have to repeat that in Cyprus and the Aegean no move can be made without Turkey,” he said, warning that “those that try to ignore us in this region place their existence in jeopardy.”

He has sent warships into Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) parts of which Turkey doesn’t recognize, and repeated he would authorize drilling for oil and gas in the same waters where foreign energy companies licensed by the legitiate government are looking.

While Anastasiades said he’s willing to share potentially lucrative energy revenues with the Turkish side, Erdogan said that’s not enough and that Turkish-Cypriots must share in the drilling plans too. Despite his threats, the US’ ExxonMobil and France’s Total plan to begin drilling in Cyprus’s EEZ soon.