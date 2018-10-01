Archangel Michael Festival in Port Washington Draws Crowds

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – Archangel Michael Church held its 8th Annual Greek Festival on the Harbor at North Hempstead Beach Park September 28-30. Thousands enjoyed the delicious Greek and Cypriot food and pastries, loukoumades, live music and entertainment, the “Taverna on the Bay,” carnival rides and games, and the very popular “Fabulous Finds” tents, as well as the wide variety of vendors, all in support of Archangel Michael Church and its programs.

The weather cooperated for the most part, though the temperatures were much cooler than last year, many noted.

Highlights of the festival included the fireworks display on Saturday night which draws many to the festival every year, and the Archangel Michael community’s young people dancing in traditional costume.

Among those present, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and her husband Theo Apostolou enjoyed the festival, as did all the attendees who are looking forward to next year.

The participation of over 300 volunteers helped make everything run smoothly over the three days. The volunteers included Michael Bapis- Managing Director Vios Advisors Rockefeller Capital Management, and other members of the Archangel Michael Parish Council, the Philoptochos Society, GOYA, and the community.