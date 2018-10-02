PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation Accepting Applications Now thru Jan. 31

CHICAGO – The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation has released the 2018/19 scholarship application, today, October 1. The Foundation will accept applications from eligible Greek American college students through January 31, 2019, and will distribute $250,000 in scholarship awards to exceptional undergraduates as follows:

Twenty (20) Awards of $10,000 each based on academic merit and financial need

Twenty (20) Awards of $2,500 each based solely on academic achievement.

Undergraduate students of Hellenic descent from all fifty states are encouraged to apply. Applications should be submitted electronically as instructed by January 31, 2019.

To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, applicants must:

Be U.S. Citizens or U.S. permanent residents.

Be of Hellenic descent.

Be a full-time undergraduate student at an accredited 4-year university in Fall 2018.

Have a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA.

For any questions or inquiries, please email pkorbakes@panhellenicsf.org or call 312-357-6432.

As of June 2018, the Foundation has awarded over $3 million in scholarships to more than 450 Greek-American students.