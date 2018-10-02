Greek-American Stories: A Poetic Finish

An enthusiastic Yiannis sat with his friends at Dixon’s reaching for a sprinkled donut and told them about a contest he’s going to enter. “A magazine is offering $1000 for the best poem,” he explained. “So? You think you can write a poem worth $1000,” George chided. “Why not? Hey! A thousand dollars isn’t chicken feed, you know?” Dimos, amused asked, “What’s the deal?” Calmer, Yiannis said, “Deal is that the poem has to be written and sent in before …