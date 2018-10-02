Greece, Hellenes Abroad: a Call for Structure

This summer, The National Herald Publisher-Editor Antonis Diamataris lamented the tepid response of the Greek-American community to yet another calamity in Greece, the wildfires in Attica that burned to the ground a large inhabited area, claiming 99 lives.

He astutely cited the fatigue of the community, emanating largely from a lack of trust. This sad observation follows on the heels of the embarrassing headlines only a few months earlier about the resignation of the newly formed Hellenic Space Agency’s (HSA) Founding …