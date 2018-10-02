Kalo Prama and Dactyla, Desserts from Cyprus

Cyprus is well-known for its cuisine, especially savory, traditional favorites including sheftalies, koupes, loukanika, koupepia, and halloumi. Among the most popular traditional Cypriot desserts is the citrus-flavored cake kaloprama, literally “good thing” in English, and dachtyla (fingers). The cake is a moist delight and relatively easy to prepare. Basically a semolina cake, kalo prama includes lemon and rose water in the flavoring which impart a unique flavor.

Kalo prama

For the cake:

4 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 …