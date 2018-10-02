Books by Maria Mitsora to Add to Your Reading List

As the days begin to cool down and shorten, the fall is a great time to catch up on reading. A solid reading list will help pass the time on those rainy days and into the cooler months of the year. Add the following books by Maria Mitsora to your list and enjoy.

On My Aunt’s Shallow Grave White Roses Have Already Bloomed by Maria Mitsora and translated from the Greek by Jacob Moe is now available in bookstores and online. The collection includes sixteen of Mitsora’s short stories in this strong retrospective of the author’s work, spanning forty years. “Moving across the urban netherworld of Athens to imagined Latin American towns and science-fiction dystopias, Mitsora animates the alternatingly dark and revelatory aspects of the human psyche, depicting a world in which her protagonists are caught between reality and myth, predestination and chance, rationality and twisted dreams,” as the book’s description online noted.

Mitsora, of the generation of writers whose work articulated major transitions in the Greek literary scene, from 1970s historical and political sensibilities shaped in response to the military Junta to a contemporary focus on a fragmented, multicultural world. Her consistent experimentation with the short story form—a dominant genre in Greek prose writing since the nineteenth century—ranges from psychologically dark, surrealist work to more recent reflective and poetic writings.

Mitsora is the author of several critically-acclaimed short story collections, four novels, and a narrative autobiography. Her work has also appeared in literary magazines and journals. Born in Athens in 1946, she studied sociology at the University of Paris-Sorbonne and Vincennes. A key figure in the underground movement in Greek literature beginning in the 1970s, she lives and writes in Athens. Jacob Moe is a translator from Modern Greek and Brazilian Portuguese. Moe received a 2015 PEN/Heim Translation Fund Grant for his translation of Part Time Dragons by Maria Mitsora.

Prof. Vangelis Calotychos, visiting associate professor of Comparative Literature at Brown University said of the book, “Maria Mitsora’s surreal short stories confront the gaping abyss of time and oblivion lurking in everyday encounters. Her meticulous vision of objects, words and desires remade for an ambiguous world is staged with a searing, primordial intensity, like that flash of light from a steel knife in Albert Camus’ The Stranger.”

“Words have froth, on which we all sail; the ghost of an old friend returns to caress a stray dog; streets are strewn with flowers and razors. Welcome to Maria Mitsora’s weird world: her effective metonymies, her passionate allegories, her moving realist turns. One of the best stylists of Greece’s underground scene, Mitsora is introduced to the English-speaking public in an excellent translation by Jacob Moe, who treats her work with the diligence of a true fan. Her stories demand this – they win you over quickly, but need your full attention if they are to stay with you,” said Prof. Dimitris Papanikolaou, Associate Professor of Modern Greek Studies at the University of Oxford.

With her first book, the collection of short stories, Anna, Na Ena Allo, (Anna, Here is Another One) Maria Mitsora arrived on the Greek literary scene triumphantly in 1978. The book had gone out of print for years and has just been reissued by Patakis Publishing, one of Greece’s largest publishing houses.