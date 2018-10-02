SNF’s Statement on Passing of NY COO Kathryn Louloudis

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) issued the following statement about the passing on September 20 of Kathryn Louloudis, SNF’s Chief Operating Officer and beloved employee of 33 years:

Our dear colleague, Kathryn Louloudis, passed away on September 20, 2018. Kathryn was the Chief Operating Officer of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s (SNF) New York Office.

Kathryn Louloudis studied Business Administration and Accounting at Herbert H. Lehman College. She joined the Stavros Niarchos Group in 1985, as a Ships Operator after having a seven-year prior shipping experience at Polaris Marine Agency. In 1990, she was promoted to Dry Bulk Chartering Manager of the New York office, where she held the position until 2004. In 2004 when the Shipping was dissolved, she joined the Stavros Niarchos Foundation where she held various administrative positions in operations and upper-level management.

Andreas Dracopoulos, co-President of the SNF, wrote the following internal memo, which he shared immediately with the whole SNF family:

“Kathryn had been with us for decades, from the old days of Transoceanic Marine on 51st street, always giving it all she had, then as a charterer for our fleet, always fighting to the end to get the best possible deal, always guided by her philotimo, her pride, her loyalty, her long hours of hard work. Chartering was considered a ‘man’s’ job in those days and Kathy just kept proving her doubters wrong day after day! Kathy continued with us after the sale of the fleet, performing her new administrative duties with the same perfectionism she had shown during her entire professional career. She remained, to the end, part of the real core of who we have been as an organization, part of our soul.

“There are no words for me to express our sadness for her loss, losing Kathy as a professional, as a colleague, as a friend, as family, is too much to bear. She will be immensely missed, her presence and her spirit not being there, we will never be the same.”

Kathryn created a close-knit family, with endless love, affection and tenderness. Her husband, George, and her precious son, Yianni, were always the pride and joy of our Kathryn’s life. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, during these very difficult times, as well as with her father, George Zannakis, her siblings, Mary and Theo Patestas, Bill and Vivian Louloudis, her nieces and nephews, and all the people whom she surrounded with endless care and love, throughout her life.

Kathryn battled cancer to the end like a true fighter; like the fighter she had been throughout her entire life. Her presence, the familiar sound of her voice, her sweetness, her dignity, her passion and her dedication will remain with us forever.