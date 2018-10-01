Letter to the Editor: Russia is Right to Oppose FYROM Name Deal

To the Editor:

Thank you for “Mattis Says Russia Thwarting Name Deal”, so we can see that at least someone is trying to stop this terrible deal. It is really upsetting to think that the voices of so many people who have been protesting for so long are being ignored. I never thought I would live to see the day when I agree with Russians meddling in the affairs of other countries, but on this issue, I think I have to, even if the Russians are, of course, motivated by their own interests.

Macedoniais Greece, there is one and only one, regardless of what FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, or anyone else, says. They can deny the truth all they like, the fact remains.

Jim Z. Papadimitrakis

Miami, FL