There’s no zealot like a convert, so it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that Greek Prime Minister and Looney Left – now Rabid Right – leader Alexis “Old Glory” Tsipras has secretly replaced his Che Guevara undershirt with another emblazoned with an American flag and the slogan, “These Colors Never Run.”

What’s next for the former Communist Youth leader who grew up idolizing ultra-Leftist murderous dictators who has now come to love America – a Harley-Davidson? How did this happen?

Let’s …