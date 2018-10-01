Just Like Greece, US Official Says Cyprus Critical Partner Too

With the United States repeatedly saying Greece is a “pillar of stability” in the region, despite the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s sympathies for terrorists, another US official said Cyprus is an important partner too and that America wants closer political ties.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer, during a lunch at the 2nd Capital Link Investment Forum held in New York, said the US wants more trade and investment links with Cyprus, a notorious money haven for wealthy foreigners, especially from Russia.

With Cyprus licensing foreign firms, including from the US, to drill for oil and gas off the coast – where Turkish warships want to stop them – Palmer said the prospect of energy finds could provide key links to other countries, such as Egypt, which has entered into a pipeline deal.

Noting the Turkish provocations, Palmer reiterated US support for Cyprus’ rights to its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) parts of which Turkey won’t recognize and as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to send energy research ships into as well to look for oil and gas.

Palmer though said if the legitimate Cypriot government derives any revenues from energy in its EEZ that the money should be shared with Turkish-Cypriots living on the northern third of the island that has been occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades had already agreed to that but Erdogan isn’t satisfied, saying he wants Turkish-Cypriots to be able to take part in authorizing the licensing of the energy research as well.

Palmer also said US companies had a role to play in promoting Cyprus as an investment destination and were playing a key role in building closer trade ties, the Cyprus Mail reported. He said US companies had an increased presence in areas such as energy, insurance, financial services, franchising and tourism.

According to the Department of Commerce, direct US investment in Cyprus was $1.6 billion in 2016.

Responding to a question, Palmer said that an investor should prefer Cyprus for the liberal investment climate, professional skills and relatively low labor costs and that the country’s continuing rebound from a 2013 crisis in which banks who gave bad loans to Greek businesses and had big holdings in Greek bonds devalued 74 percent was another reason for optimism.

While talks to reunify the island collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said they would never remove an army on the occupied territories and wanted the right to militarily intervene, Palmer said if a resolution can be worked out it would benefit both sides and promote regional stability.