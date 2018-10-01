SYRIZA Budget for Greece Will Exclude, and Include Pension Cuts

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is staking re-election hopes on a budget that will both include and exclude pension cuts he agreed to impose on Jan. 1, 2019 to satisfy international lenders, which has brought down his popularity.]

The draft budget set to go to Parliament will have both scenarios, the financial news agency Bloomberg said, as it hasn’t been cleared yet with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which put up a third bailout in the summer of 2015.

That was for 86 billion euros ($99.84 billion) that Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither because it came with more crushing austerity measures he swore to reverse, including new pension cuts he then agreed to implement.

The major rival New Democracy, the party he unseated, has taken big leads in polls with elections required to be held by Oct. 1, 2019 – but possibly sooner if Tsipras calls snap polls over the pension cuts, even if the lenders require him to stick to them.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has promised to roll back some of the avalanche of tax cuts Tsipras imposed – and now the Leftist leader also wants to do the same as well as stopping first-time taxes in 2020 on low-and-moderate income families he agreed to impose but now also wants to back away from.

With three international rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($378.42 billion) expired on Aug. 20, Tsipras’ boast there would be a “clean exit,” was dashed when the lenders, the Troika and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) that took part in two first loans of 240 billion euros ($278.59 billion), said the economy would be monitored for years.

That’s to insure fiscal targets are hit – otherwise more automatic spending cuts would be triggered – and that Tsipras won’t try to renege on them as he did with voters while saying it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice, which he blamed previous governments for doing.

Tsipras said his government can meet the goals without the pension cuts if there’s a big enough primary surplus – which doesn’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures – as well as holding back payments to those owed money by the state.

That would allow the government to reach a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that Tsipras said couldn’t be attained but as he now said it can so he can stop the pension cuts he agreed to implement but wants to halt. The IMF has objected.

“Austerity over the years was too strict so we now need more expansionary fiscal policies,” Danae Kyriakopoulou, Chief Economist and Head of Research at OMFIF told Bloomberg. “The worry is whether that’s directed in political ways as opposed to really directing the extra fiscal space the government may have in areas that are really going to support growth.”

The budget will lay out a fiscal trajectory under several different scenarios, both with and without the pension cuts, a government official who asked not to be named because it hasn’t been published yet told the news agency. Each scenario will meet the surplus target, the official said.

Greece is relying on a cash buffer of 24 billion euros ($27.86 billion) left over from the third bailout until it can return to markets with two previous test bonds of 3 billion euros ($3.48 billion) having sold at interest rates more than three times the bailouts, making a return to the markets prohibitive for now.

Mitsotakis said he would bring a business-friendly environment different from elements in SYRIZA trying to block investors and that he would gradually reduce the corporate rate that Tsipras put at 29 percent at the same time the Premier said he’s bringing a recovery but that Greece will struggle to repay its debts.

“In the next phase of Greece’s economic story the markets will play much more of an important role,” said Kyriakopoulou. “Having a government that is seen as more pro-market is going to create more of an attractive proposition.”