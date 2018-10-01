Celebration of the Canellos Professorship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Supported by the SNF

BOSTON – On Wednesday, September 26th, 2018, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School hosted an event to celebrate the inaugural incumbent of the Professorship in honor of Dr. George Canellos, according to SNF’s website.

In 2016, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supported the George P. Canellos, MD, and Jean S. Canellos, Professorship in Medicine to be named in honor of Dr. George Canellos, an international leader in cancer care and research. At the event, Ben Ebert, MD, PhD, was named the inaugural incumbent of the professorship.

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute located in Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1947, and aims to provide expert, compassionate care to children and adults with cancer while advancing the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, cure, and prevention of cancer and related diseases. It is the largest comprehensive cancer center in the United States.

Source: SNF