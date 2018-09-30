Akinci Tells UN Chief Cyprus Unity Talks Need New Guidelines

NEW YORK – Turkish-Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres he’s now willing to restart collapsed unity talks if they are based on the same guidelines that had been used, blaming the Cypriots for taking too harsh a stance.

The last round of the negotiations collapsed at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 after the Turkish side insisted on keeping an army on the northern third it has occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion and wanted the right to militarily intervene again.

Changing those terms are non-starters for Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, presenting a likely insurmountable obstacle for Guterres, who was at the talks and became the latest UN chief to fail to find a resolution to the issue that’s been going on for more than 46 years.

Akinci told reporters after meeting with Guterres during the UN’s annual General Assembly that, “The old negotiation process is now closed. It is not possible to reach a different result by repeating the same things,” Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

“Therefore, it is clear that the Greek Cypriots, who insists on open-ended negotiation, insists on the non-solution,” Akıncı added.

A statement issued by the UN after the meeting said: “The Secretary-General and Mr. Akıncı exchanged views regarding the prospects for renewed talks on the Cyprus issue since the closure of the Conference on Cyprus in July 2017,” saying nothing in its usual practice.

Guterres, who, after the Crans-Montana debacle issued a report blaming no one for anything, will decided what to do after he meets with all involved parties and gets a report from his temporary Cyprus envoy, American diplomat Jane Holl Lute.

She replaced Norway’s Espen Barth Eide, who quit after the talks fell apart but Turkey has not consented to who a permanent envoy should be and Lute has been able to get either side to budge, the same problem that has kept them aside.

Akıncı said Lute’s report was not ready yet but once it was would be given to Guterres and then to the UN Security Council on Oct. 30, when it would then be ready to be discussed.