MOUNT ATHOS, GREECE – Elder Ephraim, Abbot of the Great Vatopaidi Monastery of Mt. Athos gave an extensive interview to The National Herald, which follows.

TNH: ElderEphraim, is this your first visit to America? What is the aim of this forthcoming visit?

EE:This will be my second visit. I went to Arizona in 2011, to St. Anthony’s Monastery, to meet ElderEphraim, now of Arizona, formerly of Filotheou, who is a spiritual …