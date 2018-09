ATHENS – Elli Antoniades lives a life that many probably envied or thought of as a fairy tale. From the Pahlevi of Persia, she started her life’s journey, continuing on paths once bright with joy and sometimes shaded when she followed her close friend, the Shah of Iran’s wife, into exile.

And through these trips all these years, she remained a dynamic Greek woman of the Diaspora, with very strong pride in her Greekness.

They called her “Greek woman born in caviar,” …