There is so much to say about the U.S. Senate’s proceedings regarding the confirmation ofPresident Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that it would take far more than this column’s limited space; in fact, it could fill an entire book. As I write this, not even the Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC), let alone the entire Senate, had voted on his confirmation yet. By the time you read this, however, Kavanaugh may have already been confirmed, or rejected.

Whatever the ultimate outcome, …