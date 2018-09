EVIA, Greece – Local governor Costas Bakoyiannis declared the areas of Lokros in Fthiotida and Limni-Mandoudi in Evia in a state of emergency.

“Once again, we live a hell,” Bakoyiannis said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

The damage to the municipality of Limni-Mandoudi as well as to the municipality of Lokros is great, and we have decided to declare these two municipalities in a state of emergency.

“We fought a great battle and continue to fight with water and mud,” he said.