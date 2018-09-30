Rafika Chawishe Presents Theatre of the Refuge at NYU

By Eleni Sakellis September 30, 2018

Actress-director Rafika Chawishe, Prof. Eleftheria Astrinaki, and Dr. Liana Theodoratou, Director of the A.S. Onassis Program in Hellenic Studies at NYU and Director of NYU in Athens. (Photo by TNH/Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The A.S. Onassis Program in Hellenic Studies at New York University presented Theatre of the Refuge by Rafika Chawishe on September 24. Chawishe recently completed the Lincoln Center Theatre Director’s Lab 2018 and just returned from Mexico where she finished a long durational performance in collaboration with Mexican artists Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez. She spoke about the experience during the presentation at NYU.

The lonely Citizen is based on the immigrant Alcira Soust Scaffo’s extraordinary story, hiding …

