Letter to the Editor: Criticism for Scaros’ “Lessons”

To the Editor,

Where to start with Constantinos Scaros’ commentary on the Kavanaugh hearings? As a second generation Greek American I have become accustomed to hearing beliefs expressed that, to put it politely, do not accord with the norms of accepted opinion. That is okay, not everyone has to agree with The New York Times. Scaros is a Trump supporter? Again, fine; a healthy civic space can tolerate disagreement. His latest production is beyond the pale, however. It is offensive and embarrassing to me as a father, a husband, and a proud Hellene. Leaving aside for a moment that the compositional device of enumeration of talking points, oops, “lessons” is best left to sixth graders entreating their parents for a new iPhone, his description of men and women as separate species, and their comparison to bulls and cows beggars belief. This is neither folksy nor authentic but simply stupid and asinine. One can be a partisan without being a benighted idiot. Mr. Scaros has spent too much time amongst the cow patties of rural PA. They, and not the readers of the National Herald, are the proper audience for his ruminations. Stop giving this clown a platform.

Sincerely,

Nicholas King

Brooklyn, NY