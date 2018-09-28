AHEPA Supreme President George E. Loucas Visits TNH

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – AHEPA Supreme President George E. Loucas, an Ohio native, visited the offices of The National Herald on September 28 and met with TNH Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris. Also present for the meeting was Basil Mossaidis, AHEPA Executive Director. The discussion included a wide range of topics of concern to the Greek community and focused on the Supreme President’s plans for his 1-year term.

Loucas, a 4th generation Ahepan, noted that love and respect for the brothers and their families is what holds AHEPA together. Maximizing the potential of this grassroots organization is also of vital importance, continuing the legacy and tradition of the past, while working together to build a strong future.

The profound impact AHEPA has on the community, worldwide, and on a personal level was highlighted by Loucas who recounted his own experience when he was about to go to law school. He received a phone call from his grandfather’s dear friend and fellow Ahepan, the late Judge John Manos, a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, who urged him to go to law school in Cleveland, changing the course of his career.

Loucas told TNH that he often meets older Ahepans who knew his grandfather and namesake, and are moved to tears when they recall the impact AHEPA and the elder Loucas had on their lives.

The reception he and the AHEPA delegation received in Greece this summer was also a moving experience. One official made a point of thanking Loucas, noting that “AHEPA never asks for anything, only gives.”

The organization continues to expand, and as Mossaidis pointed out, the AHEPA Denver Chapter #145 is the largest with 300 members and is very active. The Delphi Chapter #25 in Manhattan is also growing rapidly and its Annual Gala, honoring John Catsimatidis this year, will be held on October 17.

AHEPA’s mission is to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.

More information on AHEPA is available online: ahepa.org.