At UN, Anastasiades Again Says of Cyprus Unity: Let’s Talk, Turkey

NEW YORK – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told the five permanent members of the UN Security Council he wants to pick up where collapsed unity talks broke off in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but only if Turkey accepts guidelines set by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He spoke with diplomats from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia and China about the dilemma that has evaded a solution since an unlawful 1974 invasion in two waves that saw Turkey seize and occupy the northern third of the island.

Anastasiades, in New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly, hosted a working lunch for the five Permanent Representatives, the Cyprus Mail said and told then any resumption of talks had to be based on UN resolutions and the so-called Guterres Framework.

Guterres was at the Swiss talks but failed to broker a solution, becoming the latest in a long line of UN leaders who couldn’t get the two sides to come to an agreement with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would never remove on army on the occupied land and wanted the right to militarily intervene again when they wanted.

Guterres later issued a report blaming no one for anything despite the breakdown of talks other than to say an historic opportunity was missed. His Special Envoy, Norway’s Espen Barth Aide stepped aside and he has sent a temporary representative, American diplomat Jane Holl Lute to try to see if there’s any way to resume the talks.

The Cyprus Mail said the discussion focused on the negotiations that fell apart and a UN peacekeeping force on the island but no details were given on progress.