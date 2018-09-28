After Three Years, Capital Controls in Greece Being Lifted

ATHENS – More than three years after they were imposed to prevent a run on the banks amid fears Greece would leave the Eurozone and accounts would be confiscated, capital controls with limits on cash withdrawals is being lifted and higher transfers abroad will be allowed.

The decision will take effect on Oct. 1, the Finance Ministry said in a press release as Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos doesn’t hold news conferences and rarely talks to reporters.

The ministry also raised the ceiling in the movement of capital abroad: Greeks outside the country will be able to withdraw up to 5,000 euros ($5,793) in banks abroad.

The amount of euros or foreign currency allowed to be transferred from Greece to other countries is raised from 3,000 euros ($3,476) to 10,000 euros ($11,588) far more than most people have in the bank now anyway, it was earlier noted by officials.

Businesspeople and companies will be allowed to send abroad up to 100,000 euros ($115,878) from 40,000 euros ($46,352) now as part of their business activities. The amount applies for every transfer per client and per day.

The government is said to want to send a positive message to prospective investors with the Aug. 20 end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($383.58 billion) that will see the lenders, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue to monitor the economy for years.

The moves, which restore a key element of normality to Greece’s battered economy, come a month after the country emerged from its last bailout program.

Initially, account holders were only allowed to withdraw 60 euros ($70) a day, and if they missed one withdrawal they were unable to get the cash another day. That led to long queues outside bank cash machines, with some banks laying out refreshments for frustrated customers in the first few days.

Greece was forced to request international rescue loans in 2010, when its credit rating was repeatedly downgraded following revelations it had misreported key fiscal data, and private investors refused to lend the country at affordable rates.

Despite the end of the bailout program on Aug. 21, austerity policies remain in place, unemployment is the highest in the European Union at just under 20 percent, and Greece’s credit rating is well below investment grade, meaning it would pay high interest to sell its bonds to private investors.

The country’s finances are still subject to deep scrutiny from its European creditors and the IMF, which will issue quarterly progress reports. If these prove favorable, Greece will receive 4.8 billion euros over the next four years in profits from Greek bonds held by its European creditors.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)