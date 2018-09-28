For Third Time, Greek Justices Hear Former ELSTAT Chief’s Case

ATHENS – It will be up to a Greek Council of Appellate Justices – a third time – whether Andreas Georgiou, the former head of Greece’s statistics authority ELSTAT, will be tried on charges of fixing the country’s primary budget deficit for 2009 to insure a bailout would be needed, although there hasn’t been any explanation yet why he would want to do that.

He has been repeatedly hounded by anti-bailout and populist political forces since 2010 although also being acquitted of some charges and said he’s being made a scapegoat for Greece’s financial and political failures for decades.

A former official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that is one of the country’s lenders, he now lives in the United States and was convicted previously in absentia. He has been backed by the European Union’s statistics agency as well as others in the United States and around the world and was honored for his integrity in presenting troubling figures about Greece’s economy in the face of relentless political pressure.

With no double jeopardy law in Greece, prosecutors can keep trying people in the hope of getting a conviction, putting enormous financial pressure on them to keep defending themselves. Appellate Prosecutor Stelios Kostarellos recommended that Georgiou face a trial on a charge of felony perjury, saying the prosecution believes the claims of two former ELSTAT board member against Georgiou, whose lawyer said one of them had no grounds to do so.

The indictment still includes a document by Eurostat stating that it has confirmed that Greece’s deficit for 2009 was determined based on European rules and criteria, the same ones ELSTAT still uses with no explanation why that would aid the prosecution’s case.

A Supreme Court council in May accepted a recommendation by a high court prosecutor to overturn Georgiou’s previous acquittal.

Another separate case involving Georgiou, on charges that he failed to brief ELSTAT’s board at the time, is pending before Greece’s highest court.