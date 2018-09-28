FYROM’s Leaders Urge Yes Vote, Boycott on Name Change Referendum

Voters in a Sept. 30 referendum asking whether they want to change the name the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) are being urged to do so by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and to stay away from the polls by President Gjorge Ivanov.

Zaev is pushing the deal his country made with Greece’s anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras which would also let citizens of what would become North Macedonia to be called Macedonians and have a Macedonian language and identity.

Macedonia is the name of an ancient abutting Greek province and opponents in Greece – including SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said they want to stop the agreement.

If FYROM voters approve, the deal would go to the Greek Parliament for ratification and if ANEL’s seven lawmakers vote against it – at least one is in favor – Tsipras would have to find votes from rival parties and perhaps another partner if Kammenos pulls his party from the government.

Addressing the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, Ivanov – who refused to sign the first time FYROM’s Parliament approved the deal but was obliged to do so the second time, said the agreement was an “historic suicide.”

His boycott call gave a boost to FYROM opponents, including the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, which said the results won’t be valid if fewer than 50 percent of voters turn out.

“On September 30, I will not go out and vote, and I know that you, my fellow citizens, will make a similarly wise decision,” Ivanov told the UN General Assembly, describing the country’s name change as “a flagrant violation of sovereignty.”

“Would they accept interference in their internal affairs, violation of sovereignty and political independence?” Ivanov said of the visiting officials. “Why, then, are we required to accept something that no one in the world would accept?”

He said the deal was a “noose,” claiming that it will allow Greece to compromise his country’s political independence and that it violates the rights of its citizens to self-determination and tore into the European Union and United States for backing the deal.

The agreement was brokered with the help of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who had failed for two decades to find a solution but resumed talks this year after a three-year break amid speculation the US pressured Greece to relent so that North Macedonia could get into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Tsipras lifted a veto on NATO that had been in place, along with FYROM’s hopes of opening European Union accession talks. The bar had been in place since a 1991 New Democracy government allowed the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to take the name of Macedonia in what was supposed to be a temporary acronym.

Greece used its veto as a member of NATO and the EU after successive FYROM governments began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

Ivanov was also upset that EU and US officials came to his country’s capital of Skopje to urge citizens to vote for the deal, upset with their interference in sovereign affairs, which was courted by Zaev, who said earlier he would resign if the referendum fails. With 62 percent of Greeks opposed, Tsipras has barred a referendum for Greeks.

Ivanov said EU and US officials should not have told FYROM voters the name change is the onlyk chance for their country to get into NATO and the EU without saying how it would happen otherwise because of Greece’s veto power if the deal fails.

Zaev, in a recorded video message, told FYROM voters to get behind it. “On Sunday you will face a historic decision. You should make a choice. Remember, it is not a choice between two political parties,” Zaev said. “It is a choice for your future, the future of your country.”

He said accepting the geographical qualifier of North before the name Macedonia was a compromise that didn’t take away their Macedonian language, culture or identity, the very issue that has enraged Greek critics.

Ivanov also said the proposed name change Zaev negotiated with Tsipras to end the 27-year-long dispute would be a “flagrant violation of sovereignty.”

“Do not persuade us to eat this poisonous fruit,” he said. “It is high time that the poisonous stem, together with its poisonous fruit, is removed,” he said.

Greece objects to FYROM’s name, saying it implies a claim to territory in the Greek province with that name and to the heritage of the birthplace of revered ancient warrior Alexander the Great but Tsipras defended the deal, saying 140 countries, including the US, already call FYROM as Macedonia without a geographical qualifier.

The agreement has divided public opinion in FYROM and Greece, with opponents saying it offers too much to the other side.

Voter turnout in the referendum is critical, as the result will be valid only if more than 50 percent of FYROM’s 1.8 million registered voters participate. Polls indicate a “yes” vote would prevail, but turnout might fall short.

Zaev staked his political future on the “yes” vote prevailing. His party angrily criticized Ivanov’s comments.

“It is a shame that a person who performs the office of president should serve with untruths, manipulating the public,” a party statement said. “It is completely clear that the referendum is for Macedonia’s membership in the EU and NATO, with secured and strengthened Macedonian identity,” using the name Macedonia instead of FYROM, as agreed with Greece in 1991.

If the referendum is approved – it doesn’t mention the new name, only whether voters approve of a deal to get their country into NATO – lawmakers must vote to amend the constitution to drop irredentist claims on Greek territories.

