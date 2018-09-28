Mitsotakis Says Tsipras Like Hungary’s Strongman Premier

ATHENS – Major rival New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stepping up his criticism of Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, said the Greek leader is acting like Hungary’s nationalist leader Viktor Orban, whose country faces European Union sanctions for an increasingly authoritarian rule.

Mitsotakis was responding to Tsipras jibes that the Conservatives were siding with Europe’s populist far-right, especially the stances of Orban, whose administration is facing accusations of corruption and cronyism.

“It takes a lot of audacity to try to identify us with Orban types. We condemned him in the European Parliament. Mr. Tsipras looks increasingly like an Orban type,” Mitsotakis told a meeting of his party’s shadow ministers, said Kathimerini.

He pointed out what said were government’s attempted manipulation of the justice system, trying to cover up failure in responding to July 23 wildfires that killed 99 people and trying to control dissent and muzzle the media, which Mitsotakis said was an “open wound” for democracy.

“Government interventions in justice and information continue unabated. More and more shamelessly, public broadcasting has turned into a loudspeaker for the Maximos Mansion,” Mitsotakis said, referring to the Prime Minister’s headquarters.

“It has been confirmed that when populists come to power, all they want is to stay in power,” he added as Tsipras has reneged on anti-austerity promises in a surrender to the country’s international creditors, bankers and Capitalists that are SYRIZA’s alleged enemies.

Referring to the investigation into the fires, he said that the country’s institutions have been irreparably damaged in the effort to “cover up responsibilities,” the paper said.

He also blasted the government’s handling of a crisis that has seen more than 64,000 refugees and migrants being detained in camps, including more than 15,000 on islands who were sent there by Turkey, to which they first went.

Mitsotakis noted a newspaper that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) had funneled monies from 1.6 billion euros ($1.86 billion) meant to help refugees and migrants to business contacts, which the minister denied and had three journalists jailed for reporting.

“It’s immoral to take 1.6 billion euros and create the worst camp in the world,” said Mitsotakis, referring to the Moria detention center on the island of Lesbos which the BBC visited and characterized that way.