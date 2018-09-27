The Prespes Agreement: Tsipras and Zaev Blaze a Path to Peace and Stability

President Trump’s speech to the United Nations this week was yet another stark reminder that the global order that has helped to curb violent conflicts between nations and expanded the reach of democracy is under withering assault.

The rise of nationalist, authoritarian regimes and attacks on international organizations like the UN, NATO and the European Union threaten to unhinge decades long efforts, arising from the death and destruction of two world wars, to ensure global peace and stability.

While anti-globalism rhetoric at the UN may be commanding the most attention this week, two nations halfway across the world are demonstrating what good can come when leaders reach across borders in the spirit of the UN Charter and the rule of law to resolve long standing national disputes that could otherwise devolve into bitter conflict.

On Sunday, September 30th, the people of the nation that has been known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia will vote in a referendum to ratify the recent agreement with Greece to, among other things, re-name the country as the Republic of North Macedonia, resolving the 27 year dispute about that nation’s name; to remove Greece’s objections to North Macedonia’s ascension to the European Union and joining NATO; and to strengthen the relationship between the two neighboring nations.

The agreement, arrived at through negotiations conducted under the auspices of the UN, will bring welcome stability to the Balkans, a region that, over history, has seen bitter battles with ramifications extending far beyond its borders. It creates a model for addressing national identity conflicts, showing that goodwill, reason, and cooperation can prevail over nationalistic fervor. It gives a needed boost to the European project and the Western alliance at a time when both ideas are under assault. And, it proves that the post-war international order can still work to keep the peace.

To best understand the significance of what is known as the Prespes Agreement between the two countries, a little background: When Yugoslavia broke apart in 1991, North Macedonia declared its independence as the Republic of Macedonia. Greece rightly objected to the name of the new country given the fact that Macedonia is a region in Greece, the implied territorial claim embodied in the new nation’s name, and the significance of Macedonia in Greek history, culture, and national identity.

In 1993, the new country joined the UN under the provisional name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), yet Greece maintained its objections and blocked it from joining NATO or beginning accession talks with the EU. Tensions remained between the countries – further roiled by, among other things, FYROM’s nationalist government naming of the Skopje airport for Alexander the Great, the legendary ancient Greek king, and the building of a 72 foot statue of him.

A break came in 2017 when Zoran Zaev became Prime Minister of FYROM, leading a center left reformist government intent on stabilizing the country and joining NATO and the EU. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras saw an opportunity to end the stalemate and make progress and seized it, with the agreement being reached earlier this year.

This landmark agreement resolves longstanding issues of contention in a manner that benefits both countries. For Greece, it makes clear that the Hellenic heritage and history of Macedonia remain intact and unchallenged, with no further threat to its national identity, culture, and borders. For North Macedonia, the agreement provides a path to broadened international engagement, investment, and security. In addition, the agreement strengthens democracy and stability in this strategically critical region by allowing North Macedonia to move towards EU and NATO membership.

The referendum appears to be poised to pass, but in an indication of the power of the agreement, Russia is doing all that it can to subvert the election. By all accounts, it is waging a propaganda campaign, complete with fake social media accounts and support for opponents, in a desperate bid to thwart what would be a victory for western democracies and the European idea. If the referendum passes, the agreement must still be approved by a two thirds vote in the North Macedonia parliament, over the opposition of the country’s president, and endorsed by the Greek Parliament to become a reality.

Tsipras and Zaev have demonstrated anew that the post-World War II international order can help nations produce peaceful resolution of their disputes. And, they have shown that the best path forward is one that fairly balances national identity with cross border and international cooperation and engagement. Their leadership is far more powerful than the hot rhetoric of the nationalist authoritarians and could not come at a better time.

**Phil Angelides is the former California State Treasurer and Chairman of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, which conducted the nation’s official inquiry into the 2008 financial crisis.

He is an American of Greek descent, named after King Philip II of Macedon, the father of Alexander the Great.