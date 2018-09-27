Tasos Karydis: Greek Actor Chasing His Dream in New York 

NEW YORK – Anastasios Karydis, also known as Tasos, is a multi-talented artist from Greece who recently decided to take the next step in his career by moving to New York to chase his dreams. Among those talents, acting, directing, writing, and composing music, define Karydis who is already a sought after performer, building a resume of high-quality performances.

He studied acting at the Theater of Changes and at Iasmos drama schools, classical music and piano at the Athens Conservatoire- the oldest educational institution for the performing arts in modern Greece founded in 1871, jazz vocals at the Athenaeum Conservatory, and film directing at Antenna Media Lab in Athens, Greece.

Last year, Karydis made his acting debut as Orestes in the off-Broadway production of the ancient Greek tragedy Electra by Sophocles, directed by Leonidas Loizides, and presented at the Queens Theatre.

He impressed the audience as The National Herald reported in its review of the sold-out production, “Karydis as Orestes was particularly effective in his role, embodying the conflicting emotions of his character with subtlety and strength. Karydis has an undeniable stage presence and many people in the audience expressed their desire to seeing him in future theatrical productions.”

Karydis’ evocative music composed for the production was also praised by the audience and critics alike.

Following the success of Electra, Karydis was cast in the Greek comedy play about life, love, and friendship, Ta Filarakia (in English: Friends) starring the famous Greek actor Stratos Tzortzoglou. The production was presented at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria and was described as a “hilarious, must-see” show.

For the upcoming season, Karydis has already been cast in the leading role of Ganymedes in the musical, Faux-via. The musical will make its debut in Carnegie Hall next month under the auspices of the General Consulate of Greece in New York, the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the Club for UNESCO of Piraeus and Islands, AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 Manhattan, and the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York.

Also among his upcoming projects, Karydis will star in the theatrical production After the Wall, a play about walls around the world and throughout time, why we build them, what happens as a result of them, what is dreamt will happen when they fall, and what really happens. The play will be directed by a veteran actress of avant-garde theatre, film, and TV, playwright, director and artistic director of NY Artists Unlimited, Melba LaRose.

Karydis said, “I’m very excited about my upcoming projects here in New York. Living and working as an actor in the Big Apple has always been my dream. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me. That being said, I would like to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Pan-Cyprian Association of New York and the Greek-American community of New York for supporting me since the first day I got here.”

We wish you all the best, Taso!