Free Εntrance to Αrchaeological Sites, Events in Celebration of European Heritage Days

Greek archaeological sites and museums will be open to the public for free from September 28 to 30 to celebrate European Heritage Days, the Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday.

The annual event held by the Council of Europe and the European Union promotes the continent’s diverse cultural heritage and encourages greater tolerance for other cultures across Europe.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said that events at 106 locations in Greece will include music and dance performances, plays, book and photograph exhibits and tours, among others. “Through stories big and small, visitors will learn more about cities and sites and discover stories hidden in the heart of cities, in their neighborhoods and in their streets,” it said.

A small sample of some of the site-related events follows, with details provided in the Ministry’s full program (in Greek), at https://www.culture.gr/DocLib/programma_ekdhloseon__ehpk_2018.pdf:

– “ Found in Athens: Stories of the city through its antiquities,” a tour by archaeologists of the National Archaeological Museum

– Underwater archaeological tours of Aegina antiquities

– Tours of Vravron site and museum in Attica

– “ A walk in ancient Patra” following in the footsteps of Pausanias

– A concert at the silver crafts museum, Its Kale Fortress, Ioannina

– “ The children and Larissa of the hidden secrets,” a sample excavation for children aged 10-12

– “ The Anatolian Army in Thessaloniki, 1915-1918,” a photo exhibit and lecture series at the Byzantine Culture Museum of Thessaloniki

– An evening concert at the Archaeological Museum of Chania, Crete with Medieval and Renaissance music

– “ In Cornaro’s neighborhoods,” celebrating 16th-century Cretan author Vincenzo Cornaro with a couplet competition, including music and dance in Piskokefalo Sitias, Crete