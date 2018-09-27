ND Leader Mitsotakis Calls on Gov’t to Account for Use of EU Funds for Moria Hotspot

ATHENS – Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday criticized the government for a series of failures, as he called them, in several sectors starting with the handling of the migrant issue and its funding.

At a meeting of all New Democracy (ND) party sector heads, Mitsotakis charged that whoever is involved in the “ despicable and humiliating situation” concerning the Moria hotspot on Lesbos, “ is called upon to answer to how they managed (EU migration) funding worth 1.6 billion euros.”

The ND leader also criticized, among other things, “ the arrests of journalists for asking questions, a continuing attempt to cover up the tragedy at Mati which claimed the lives of 99 people, an avalanche of taxes and contributions levelling production in Greece” and the handling of the Greek-FYROM name agreement, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, he charged, compromised Greek language and ethnicity rights.

“ Populists, wherever they may come from, look alike because when they gain power their only concern is to maintain it,” Mitsotakis said.