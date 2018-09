PYLOS, Greece – An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale shook parts of Messinia and Ilia, western Peloponnese, at around 13:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to preliminary assessments by the Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute, the quake’s epicenter was in the sea off Pylos.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that the earthquake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale, its epicenter was in the sea west of Methoni and the depth was 10 km.