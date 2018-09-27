Anti-Tsipras Posters Flood Astoria, Cite His “Betrayal of Macedonia”

ASTORIA – Posters featuring the Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras have been posted all over Astoria, on walls, telephone poles, and other surfaces by persons unknown at press time. The sentiment expressed in the posters is decidedly unfavorable with an unflattering photo and the word “Unwanted” at the top and the explanation below, “for the betrayal of Macedonia.”

Other posters were also alongside the first poster which featured a photo from the signing of the Prespa Agreement and in English, “You cannot change history. We do not forget. Macedonia is Greece.”

It is noted that the event in honor of the Prime Minister in the presence of members of the Greek community was scheduled to be held at the Consulate General of Greece in New York but was instead held at the hotel, the Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza in Midtown East Manhattan, where the Prime Minister is staying.

Tsipras’ staff likely knew in advance that there would be some reaction if the event was held at the Consulate General, leading to the change to a more secure venue with a strong police presence, since the hotel is just across the street from the UN headquarters.