Greece’s 1% of State Debtors Owe 93.3% of Unpaid Taxes

ATHENS – With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ vows to hunt down tax cheats going largely unfulfilled, data shows that 93.3 percent of 182.5 billion euros ($213.55 billion) in unpaid debts to the state is owed by those with bills under 10,000 euros ($11,700).

Only 1 percent are behind the remaining 6.7 percent of debts over that amount.

That came in a report from Independent Authority for Public Revenue that was published in Parliament following a question put to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who earlier had admitted deliberately overtaxing the middle class so that the government could give handouts to pensioners and jobless youth in what critics said was a bid to buy votes after Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Some 3.8 million taxpayers and enterprises have arrears to the Greek state that add up to 101.5 billion euros, most of which have been run up since Greece resorted to the three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($381.47 billion) that began in 2010 and ended on Aug. 20.

But 3.6 million Greeks owe up to 10,000 euros each, totaling 3.7 billion euros ($4.33 billion) while another 240,000 people owe 10,000-100,000 euros ($11,700-$117,014) totaling 6.6 billion euros, ($7.72 billion,) while major debtors number 41,232 but owe a total of 91.2 billion euros ($106.72 billion) to the state.

About a third of the past due amounts, about 33 billion euros ($38.61 billion) is in corporate fines that are almost impossible to collect with so many companies going bankrupt or out of businesses, with court cases taking up to 10 years to settle. Heavy fines also forced some companies to shut down, unable to pay, with the state then losing potentially more tax revenue.

The amount owed is so big that it could pay off more than half the bailouts if collected but the government has largely given up on chasing big debtors in favor of hounding those who owe smaller amounts.

The debt rivals Greece’s economic output, estimated at 184.7 billion euros ($217 billion) this year. Its public debt is worth about 180 percent of that.

Eurozone-member Greece repeatedly raised taxes during its international bailouts between 2010 and August 2018. Some 3.7 million Greeks — about 60 percent of the total — are behind on tax payments.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story)