Tsipras’ Fate Could Hang on FYROM Name Change Referendum

Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ tenure could rest on whether voters in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) shoot down a Sept. 30 name change referendum in a deal their government made with him.

That was the view of the German newspaper Handelsblatt which said while surveys show it’s likely to pass that there is continued rumblings in both countries over the deal to change FYROM’s name to North Macedonia and open the door for entry into NATO and opening European Union accession talks.

Even if the referendum is backed, the agreement would then have to be ratified by the Greek Parliament with Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) waffling on their position.

ANEL’s leader, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, said he would vote against it and take his party out of the coalition, which would bring down the government and scuttle the agreement unless Tsipras gets enough votes from rival parties and either finds another partner or calls snap elections, hoping to get back into office, although polls show he is far behind the major rival New Democracy Conservatives after repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Kammenos and Tsipras earlier this month said they would not be at odds over the deal and would talk about it again in March, unless it comes to a vote sooner and is tied to snap elections as the Defense Minister has gone back and forth between defiance and obedience.

Handelsblatt said the SYRIZA-ANEL coalition could break up and the government fall if the referendum is defeated or the deal rejected in the Greek Parliament. With 62 percent of Greeks opposed, the anti-nationalist Tsipras has barred a referendum.

The deal was brokered with the help of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who failed for two decades to find a solution and resumed talks earlier this year after a three-year hiatus amid speculation the United States wanted to get what would be called North Macedonia into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

The EU and other Western powers, who already call FYROM by the name of Macedonia – an abutting ancient Greek province whose name is being given away – have also been backing the agreement.