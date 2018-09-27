Greek Bailouts Over, But No Change in Moody’s Ratings

The end of 326 billion euros ($381.47) in three international bailouts on Aug. 20 didn’t boost Greece’s rating above B3 by Moody’s which said while the outlook was positive that investors should be wary of whether the government sticks to austerity and reforms that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is trying to wiggle out of already.

That was an indicator that if Tsipras is allowed to stop more pension cuts on Jan. 1, 2019 to which he had agreed as part of a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($100.63) he sought in the summer of 2015 after saying he wouldn’t that the rating and investor prospects could be affected.

Tsipras wants the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to let him halt the pension cuts he said were a Red Line over which he would never step but then jumped over.

“The outlook on Greece’s rating is positive, reflecting in particular the potential for faster-than-expected economic growth in the coming years as past reforms bear fruit. Such an outcome requires continued focus on the part of the Greek authorities on fully implementing the agreed institutional and banking sector reforms,” noted Moody’s.

Greece is living off a cash buffer of 15 billion euros ($17.55 billion) before trying to return to the markets but that would last only about 22 months at the most. Two previous test bonds of 3 billion euros ($3.51 billion) sold previously but at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts, making the cost of borrowing prohibitive for now.

The investors and foreign businesses Tsipras are trying to lure have also been put off by an avalanche of tax hikes he imposed after swearing he wouldn’t, boosting the corporate rate to 29 percent and with corruption unable to be curtailed, particularly in the public sector where bribes are often sought from companies in return for services and licenses.

“Clear evidence of a successful return to market-based funding could also be a trigger for a positive rating action, as would faster-than-expected improvements in the banking sector’s health,” Moody’s said in its credit opinion.