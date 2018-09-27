The Hellenic Initiative Auction Continues Online

NEW YORK – Following The Hellenic Initiative’s 6th Annual Gala, the organization announced on September 25 that the auction continues until midnight on October 1 online to help Greece’s economic recovery. The silent auction has already raised over $70,000.

Please click on the following link to place a bid: https://thehellenicinitiativeauction.com/lite-ui/?controller=lots&category=Available%20Now

The Hellenic Initiative THI leads the Greek diaspora community internationally in raising awareness and capital for Greece. Its Gala not only raises funds that will be invested in entrepreneurial programs in Greece, but which also will support Greek NGOs that foster economic development opportunities and provide crisis relief for underserved communities in Greece, particularly children. This year’s New York Gala raised over $2 million.

TNH Staff