Greek-American disbarred Attorney Arrested for Stealing $40,000 from Hicksville Homeowners

MINEOLA, N.Y. – Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced the arrest of a disbarred attorney from Hicksville for allegedly stealing $40,000 from a Hicksville couple selling their home.

Constantine Giannakos, 51, was arraigned today before Judge William Hohauser and is charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a D felony). Bail was set at $40,000 bond or $30,000 cash and the defendant is due back in court September 28. If convicted of the top charge, he faces …